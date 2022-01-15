TFI International’s (TFI) “Outperform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion.

