The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Bancorp worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBK opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

