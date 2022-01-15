The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $121.07

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.07 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.62). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.62), with a volume of 1,273,631 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

