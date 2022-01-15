The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 209.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 30.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 51.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 52.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.87.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $449.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.12. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.13 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

