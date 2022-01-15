The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $4.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.93 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

SCHW stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

