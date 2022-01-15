The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Chemours worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chemours by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 13.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 799,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 231,397 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

CC stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

