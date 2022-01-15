The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

