The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

