The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

