The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 419.3% from the December 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 83,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,982. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.