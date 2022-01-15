The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

