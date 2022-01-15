The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.86).

LON:RTN opened at GBX 100 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £765.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,021.99).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

