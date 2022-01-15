The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. 5,700,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

