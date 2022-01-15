The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Southern has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

SO opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

