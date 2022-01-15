The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $92.62 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.