The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Cut by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,936,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241,975 shares during the period. Western Union accounts for about 3.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $180,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.1% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 149,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 22.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Western Union by 0.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 42.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 238,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Western Union stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.