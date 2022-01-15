Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.05 and traded as low as C$3.50. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 21,764 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a market cap of C$345.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.1314444 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Weil bought 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, with a total value of C$50,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,666.30.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.