Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 8,500 Shares

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.54.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.