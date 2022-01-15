THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,260.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.50 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Get THK alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.