Thoma Bravo L.P. Has $838.02 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Thoma Bravo L.P. decreased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,090,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,090,643 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds comprises 7.3% of Thoma Bravo L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thoma Bravo L.P. owned 31.70% of SolarWinds worth $838,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.