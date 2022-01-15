Thore Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101,891.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $14,789.42 and $101,891.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.10 or 0.00344087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

