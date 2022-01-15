Throne (THN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.31 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $165.31 million and approximately $922,608.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,534,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.