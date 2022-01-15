Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.