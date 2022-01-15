Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 86.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 270,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

