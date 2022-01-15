thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.36) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.54 ($15.39).

TKA stock opened at €10.44 ($11.86) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.13. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

