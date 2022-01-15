thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.54 ($15.39).

Shares of TKA opened at €10.44 ($11.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.13. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

