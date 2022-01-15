Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.62.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Tilray has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

