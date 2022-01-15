Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.43

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.43 and traded as high as $29.35. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 8,661 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $244.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

