Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Up 330.0% in December

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOFB opened at $2.61 on Friday. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.