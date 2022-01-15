Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the December 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPZEF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $14.55 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

