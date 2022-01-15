Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.23. 164,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 290,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.65%.

