Toronto Dominion Bank Has $519,000 Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH opened at $57.10 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.