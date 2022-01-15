Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,751 Shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Bridgetown 2 worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 68.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

BTNB stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.