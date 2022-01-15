Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 29,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,569. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

