TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

