Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.74). William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,373,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,011,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

