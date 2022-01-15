Tredje AP fonden Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

EXPE stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.