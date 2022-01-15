Tredje AP fonden Takes $2.33 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

