Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.76 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.