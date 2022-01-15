TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods' shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company benefited from higher demand for away-from-home food; distribution gains as well as sale of new products in the third quarter of 2021. It is also gaining on growing demand for private label products in most of the categories. Apart from this, management is focused on expanding its product offerings through acquisitions. However, TreeHouse Foods is grappling with commodity cost inflation as well as supply chain headwinds, causing higher labor costs and supply shortages. Such headwinds adversely impacted the company’s performance during the quarter. Gross margin contracted 170 basis points, while Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations slumped 20.5% in the quarter. Management is on track with exploring strategic alternatives for the business.”

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of THS opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

