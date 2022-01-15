Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 103.8% in December

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,200 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the December 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

