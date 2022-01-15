Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $77,913.42 and $2,004.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.