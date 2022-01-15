Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.29.

Five Below stock opened at $173.31 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

