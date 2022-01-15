Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.