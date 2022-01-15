Truist Financial Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

