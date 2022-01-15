Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

