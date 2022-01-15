Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $150.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

