Truist Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Investment analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.44.

ORLY stock opened at $678.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $668.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

