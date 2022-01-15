Truist Securities Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $165.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

