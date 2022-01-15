Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 88.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 39.0% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

